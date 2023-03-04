Driver Dies in Frederick, Maryland Tanker Fire; Northbound US Route 15 Lanes Closed

A tanker fire in Frederick, Maryland killed the driver of that tanker and closed the north and southbound lanes on U.S. Route 15 on Saturday afternoon.

The tanker truck overturned and then caught fire in the crash, sending an explosion of flames and heavy smoke into the surrounding area.

"Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker," said Maryland State Police in a statement on Twitter. "No other injuries or fatalities have been reported from this incident."

Joseph Peterson A photo from the backyard of a resident in Frederick, Maryland after a tanker exploded on U.S. Route 15.

The incident took place in the 500 block of Apple Avenue, according to the Montgomery Co. spokesperson.

The northbound lanes of U.S. Route 15 are closed between Route 50 and 7th Street, MDSP said. The southbound lanes reopened just after 3 p.m.

#ALERT @MDSP on the scene of an overturned tanker that is on fire on US 15 in Frederick. US 15 closed between Rt 50 and 7th Street in both directions. Follow https://t.co/uWmHvsuJ9Q for updated road conditions. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/sBv9Gdoyl9 — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 4, 2023

Nearby residents took to social media to share photos and videos of the tanker exploding. Footage showed what appeared to be a fireball and a large plume of smoke shooting into the air.

Car crash in neighborhood pic.twitter.com/Tjk5ng3Giq — Jovial Jay (@JovialJay) March 4, 2023

The Montgomery County Fire Department was at the scene assisting Frederick County fire personnel.

A press conference about the fire is set to take place at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.