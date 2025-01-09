Washington DC

Suspicious vehicle investigated near Capitol as Trump arrives for Carter viewing

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A second security incident is under investigation at the U.S. Capitol as mourners pay respects to President Jimmy Carter.

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle on the west side of the Capitol on First Street between Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues that was discovered Wednesday evening as President-elect Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived for Carter’s public viewing.

The vehicle has what is described as suspicious writing or signs on it, and police also found suspicious items inside the vehicle, sources said.

The area was cordoned off while police investigate, and a man is in custody.

The fire department and hazmat were called to the scene as well.

Much of the Capitol complex is shut down.

Wednesday afternoon, a 44-year-old D.C. man was arrested when he was caught with a machete and three other knives at a Capitol checkpoint.

He faces multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon.

