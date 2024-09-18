Suspects wanted for shooting, killing employee at Prince George's tire shop

Two men are wanted for fatally shooting an employee of a tire shop in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say.

Prince George's County police said the suspects shot 41-year-old Anthony Okoye inside a tire shop in the 1200 block of Marblewood Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The men then took off in a dark-colored Mercedes sedan, police said.

Officers found Okoye suffering from gunshot wounds and he died a short time later at a hospital.

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspects, and they released photos of the men.

Homicide Unit detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for a fatal shooting at a tire shop over the weekend.https://t.co/an6fXmr8Rh pic.twitter.com/iuauDvVflL — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2024

Anyone who has any information can contact Crime Solvers online at pgcrimesolvers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

