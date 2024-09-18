Maryland

Suspects wanted for shooting, killing employee at Prince George's tire shop

Anthony Okoye was shot while working at a tire shop in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say.

Two men are wanted for fatally shooting an employee of a tire shop in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say.

Prince George's County police said the suspects shot 41-year-old Anthony Okoye inside a tire shop in the 1200 block of Marblewood Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The men then took off in a dark-colored Mercedes sedan, police said.

Officers found Okoye suffering from gunshot wounds and he died a short time later at a hospital.

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspects, and they released photos of the men.

Anyone who has any information can contact Crime Solvers online at pgcrimesolvers.com, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

