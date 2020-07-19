Suspect Charged in Virginia Church Stabbing

A man has been charged after two people were stabbed at a church in Chantilly, Virginia Saturday, police say.

Chance Harrison, 32, was charged Sunday with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Harrison drove an SUV right up to the front entrance of Grace Covenant Church at 4600 Brookfield Corporate Drive and ran inside before the alleged attack, police said.

Fairfax County's police chief Edwin Roessler was injured while subduing Harrison.

A witness told News4 a man walked into a Bible study class at the church and stabbed the pastor leading the class.

Police Chief Ed Roessler, who was at the class, and another person intervened and disarmed the suspect, police said. They were injured during the scuffle, but are expected to be OK.

The two people stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

"We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening," Grace Covenant Pastor Brett Fuller said in a statement. "Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time."

Fuller told News4 the suspect was a member of the church, but said there was no indication before the attack that the man had an issue with anyone at the church.

SUV allegedly driven by suspect towed from scene—> Fairfax Co. Police Chief Injured While Detaining Church Stabbing Suspect https://t.co/8S23QIusw1 pic.twitter.com/FD8p8llovh — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) July 18, 2020

Harrison is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.