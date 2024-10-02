Montgomery County

Silver Spring resident among 6 killed in Outer Banks plane crash

Shashwat Ajit Adhikari, a 31-year-old Silver Spring resident, was among those found dead at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport

By Andrea Swalec

A Silver Spring, Maryland, resident was among six people killed, including a child, when a small plane crashed in the Outer Banks on Saturday, authorities say.

Shashwat Ajit Adhikari, of Silver Spring, was among the dead, the National Park Service said in an update Monday. Adhikari was 31.

A single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area at the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, on the North Carolina coast, on Saturday evening, authorities said. Witnesses told officials the pilot had been trying to land at the time of the crash.

Video footage from NBC affiliate station WAVY-TV shows charred wreckage in the woods.

Adhikari and four other people were on board, NPS said Monday: Jason Ray Campbell, 43, of Southern Pines, North Carolina; Kate McAllister Neely, 39, also of Southern Pines; Matthew Arthur Fassnacht, 44, of Marietta, Georgia; and a 6-year-old child. No one survived.

“National Park Service employees at Wright Brothers National Memorial, Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site (Outer Banks Group) extend their deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” NPS official David Hallac said in a statement.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial was closed Sunday and Monday as the National Transportation Safety Board investigated.

