Show us your amazing holiday light display for Doug's Holiday Lights

Storm Team4's Doug Kammerer and members of the News4 team will visit neighborhoods with the coolest displays and feature them on TV

Can you see your holiday lights from space? Do you have the most awesome lawn inflatables in town? Do you have a theme park level light show at your house?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, we want to see your holiday light display.

Share photos and videos with us at nbcwashington.com/ugc/ and you may get a visit from Doug Kammerer and other members of the News4 family.

You can also tag @nbcwashington and use the #dougsholidaylights on Instagram and TikTok to show off your superb display.

We'll pick the most amazing displays and pay a visit to your house to showcase it on NBC4. Light 'em up!

