Can you see your holiday lights from space? Do you have the most awesome lawn inflatables in town? Do you have a theme park level light show at your house?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, we want to see your holiday light display.

Share photos and videos with us at nbcwashington.com/ugc/ and you may get a visit from Doug Kammerer and other members of the News4 family.

You can also tag @nbcwashington and use the #dougsholidaylights on Instagram and TikTok to show off your superb display.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

We'll pick the most amazing displays and pay a visit to your house to showcase it on NBC4. Light 'em up!

Get in the holiday spirit Saturday with a holiday block party, tree lighting and celebration.