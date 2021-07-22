Capital Gazette shooting

Sentencing Set for Gunman Who Killed 5 in Newsroom Attack

The Capital Gazette reports that sentencing for Jarrod Ramos, 41, is set for Sept. 28

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The gunman found criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

The Capital Gazette reports that sentencing for Jarrod Ramos, 41, is set for Sept. 28.

John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith were killed in the June 2018 attack in the Capital Gazette's newsroom.

Local

Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019 but pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. Last week, a jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning a verdict that Ramos was legally sane and therefore criminally responsible for the killings.

Prosecutors have filed notice that they're seeking at least five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Maryland law requires Circuit Judge Michael Wachs to sentence Ramos to some type of life sentence for first-degree murder, but he can offer the possibility of parole.

