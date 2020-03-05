Safeway Voters to Hold Strike Vote

Workers at Washington, D.C., area Safeway grocery stores will gather to vote Thursday on whether to walk out of work amid sputtering negotiations over wages and benefits.

The strike vote meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at National Harbor.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 have said they remain far apart with the company on issues including fully funding workers' pension plans.

"They have not proposed details for how they would provide future pension benefits and they do not have a proposal that ensures benefits will be paid when one of our current pension funds goes insolvent next year," spokesman Jonathan Williams said in a statement.

Workers at Giant grocery stores are also set to meet Thursday morning and vote on a tentative deal. The union has recommended workers approve that contract.