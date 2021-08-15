storm team4

Rain Chances to Continue All Week; More Flooding Possible

Storm Team4 has the forecast for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

NBC Universal, Inc.

The D.C. area may see spotty showers and a storm or two on Sunday, then rain chances will continue all week. 

Sunday will hit a high of 80, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said. Humidity will be lower but storms are possible. 

Storm Team4 says to expect high humidity and daily chances of rain this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flooding is possible again Monday, after Northern Virginia saw more than 4 inches of rain within hours late Saturday and early Sunday. Streets and basements flooded in Alexandria, and city firefighters rescued dozens of people, including drivers who were trapped inside cars in rising water. 

flooding 9 hours ago

Northern Virginia Sees Flooding, Water Rescues After Heavy Rain

flooding 7 hours ago

Alexandria Sees Flooding After Heavy Rain Overnight

There’s a 60% chance of rain Monday. Then there’s a chance of rain each day for the whole work week and Saturday. Sunday looks clear so far. 

Temperatures will be in the low 80s through Wednesday and then climb into the mid- to upper 80s through next weekend. 

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast. 

This article tagged under:

storm team4dc weatherdc forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us