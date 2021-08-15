Rain Chances to Continue All Week; More Flooding Possible

The D.C. area may see spotty showers and a storm or two on Sunday, then rain chances will continue all week.

Sunday will hit a high of 80, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said. Humidity will be lower but storms are possible.

Spotty showers today but a lot of the time we will stay dry. We will keep a chance of an isolated storm w/ some more showers/storms possible overnight & through your Monday. Humidity has fallen for *most of our region (still a little humid areas south of DC). Join us NOW on NBC! pic.twitter.com/qI5ycig4fD — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 15, 2021

Storm Team4 says to expect high humidity and daily chances of rain this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flooding is possible again Monday, after Northern Virginia saw more than 4 inches of rain within hours late Saturday and early Sunday. Streets and basements flooded in Alexandria, and city firefighters rescued dozens of people, including drivers who were trapped inside cars in rising water.

There’s a 60% chance of rain Monday. Then there’s a chance of rain each day for the whole work week and Saturday. Sunday looks clear so far.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s through Wednesday and then climb into the mid- to upper 80s through next weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.