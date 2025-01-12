Three people shot in Prince George's County home, torched truck found nearby

A woman and two men were shot Saturday inside a home in Clinton, Maryland, and the shooter is still on the loose.

Police say a man with a gun went into a home in the 8800 block of Clayton Lane and opened fire on three people, including a man who was in a wheelchair. Police say it appears the shooter knew at least one person inside the house, but so far, no one has been arrested.

The victims are in stable condition.

Initial reports indicated the shooter may have gotten into a pickup truck.

A short time later, police found a pickup truck on fire at the intersection of Marlboro Pike and William Beanes Road. However, police have not yet confirmed whether that is the pickup they were looking for.

Authorities said they don't think the shooting was random, but the motive is unclear.

Residents in the neighborhood told News4 that the victims generally keep to themselves and they don't know them well. They said they're very surprised this happened in their neighborhood, which has been safe, and that they've been happy living here.