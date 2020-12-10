Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Grandmother in Riverdale

Police in Prince George's County are working to find out who killed a grandmother in Riverdale, who they believe may have been targeted in her car.

Tina Harvey, 52, was found in her car suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday morning after officers responded to the 6300 block of 67th Court. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, and leaves behind grown children and young grandchildren.

The victim’s family was too grief stricken to speak publically to News4.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police are investigating patterns that could reveal who knew when Harvey would be in her car.

“Our detectives are in the process of investigating and trying to determine that motive, and charge a suspect in this case,” Officer Thomas Lester, of Prince George’s County police, said.

Investigators are still looking for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

“They have not left the office since they began investigating this case yesterday. Preliminarily, I can tell you we do not believe this to be a random crime,” Lester said.

That indicates that the victim could have known the shooter, but investigators would not say anything more about that for now.

Prince George's County police Thursday surrounded a house in Clinton using heavy equipment to ram the front door and garage. Police did not say if that barricade had anything to do with the Riverdale case.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this murder.