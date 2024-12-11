Prince George's Community College police chief arrested in DUI crash

The police chief for Prince George’s Community College is accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that critically injured another driver in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Derek Myers, 55, turned himself into police and was charged with DUI maiming on Wednesday, Fairfax County police said.

On Friday night, Myers was driving eastbound on Random Hills Way when he lost control of his Hyundai Elantra, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda CRV, police said. The Honda driver was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said Myers' blood alcohol level was 0.28, more than three-times the legal limit of 0.08.

Myers, of Burke, is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 703-280-0543. People can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and online.