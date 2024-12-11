Maryland

Prince George's Community College police chief arrested in DUI crash

Another driver suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

The police chief for Prince George’s Community College is accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that critically injured another driver in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Derek Myers, 55, turned himself into police and was charged with DUI maiming on Wednesday, Fairfax County police said.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

On Friday night, Myers was driving eastbound on Random Hills Way when he lost control of his Hyundai Elantra, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda CRV, police said. The Honda driver was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said Myers' blood alcohol level was 0.28, more than three-times the legal limit of 0.08.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Myers, of Burke, is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 703-280-0543. People can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and online.

This article tagged under:

MarylandVirginiaCrime and CourtsFairfax CountyPrince George's County
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us