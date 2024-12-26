Police search for suspect in Northeast DC hit-and-run

A 66-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday in Kingman Park, a few blocks from Eliot-Hine Middle School, in Norteast D.C.

Ronnie Clark was standing near 16th and C Streets Northeast on Christmas Eve when the driver of a Nissan suddenly jumped the curb and struck him, leaving him trapped under the car. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

He came from a family of six and graduated from William and Mary. He had a career in politics working for both the Bill Clinton and Al Gore campaigns before later becoming a bartender at a hotel in D.C.

Ronnie Clark’s health had declined in recent years and had difficulty getting around, according to his older brother. Recently, Clark was diagnosed with dementia.

“I really had hope that my brother would have recovered from this, and so I was working very hard at making sure that he got the medical attention that he needed,” his older brother, Daniel Clark, said.

He said he raced to the scene from Chesterfield, Virginia when he heard what happened. He said he saw the remains of the crash and met with the man who stood with his brother before he was hit.

He said his younger brother and a friend were standing on the sidewalk around 7 p.m. when he was struck. Witnesses say the driver who struck Ronnie Clark Clark, then got out and ran.

“I have a real problem with that, so I am going to ask him once again. If you’re out there, if you’re in my voice, if you can hear me — I’m going to ask that you turn yourself in to the nearest police station as soon as possible,” his older brother said.

D.C. police say the vehicle was not stolen and they are trying to learn who may have been behind the wheel during the crash. Police only have a vague description of the driver, and as of Thursday, are still searching for the suspect.

“This was not my plan for my baby brother to be mowed down on Christmas Eve by an individual that gets out of the car and run,” Daniel Clark said.

