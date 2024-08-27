Montgomery County Police

Police search for missing autistic teen in Montgomery County

Fourteen-year-old Joshua Maroy has been missing since approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

By Jordan Young

Joshua Maroy
Montgomery County Police Department

The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen with autism.

Fourteen-year-old Joshua Maroy was last seen on Monday on 1901 Randolph Road at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, Maryland at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to a flier released by police.

Police describe Joshua as being five feet tall and 80 lbs with black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He was wearing a polo shirt with dark and light stripes, black jeans and white and red sneakers. He was also seen carrying a gray Puma backpack, police say.

Anyone with information about Joshua’s whereabouts should call the Montgomery County Police Department’s 24-hour non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

