Police search for attempted abduction suspect in Alexandria

The search is on for a man who attacked a woman near a popular Northern Virginia park.

Cops say it happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tarleton Park. The victim told investigators a man came up behind her and grabbed her on a wooded trail near the off leash area. Police say she was able to get away unharmed and call 911.

“It makes me think twice for sure about walking around alone at night,” said Alexandria resident Tina Roche.

The news is not sitting well with dog walkers, like Roche, Wednesday.

“It’s really sad, and it makes me kind of concerned for our safety,” Roche said. “I walk my dog all the time and I was just thinking about how you want to feel safe walking, especially at night.”

The victim describes the attacker as a man with brown hair last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and camouflage shorts.

“We are a safe community, and we will not tolerate this,” said Tracy Walker with the Alexandria Police Department.

Walker says detectives were back in the area Wednesday canvassing and they even called in a helicopter.

Investigators are also turning to technology. They posted a QR code on social media and are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack to submit pictures or videos to the public portal.

“We just ask folks to take a moment,” Walker said. “Even if you think it’s nothing, it could be something that can help detectives.”

“I mean, I’m shocked because I’ve lived here 15 years and it’s been very safe,” said Alexandria resident Ramona Lewis.

While the search continues, longtime residents like Lewis say they’re going to stick to the sidewalks and streets that they’re used to.

“I’ve been down that path hundreds of times, so I’ll definitely be very cautious when I’m on the path, you know, looking behind me and trying to make sure it’s during populated times of day,” Lewis said.

Anyone with information that can help should call APD.