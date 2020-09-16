Photos: Wildfire Smoke Spreads Across DC Area

By NBC Washington Staff

Smoke from wildfires in the West Coast has drifted to the East Coast, creating a hazy sky over the D.C. region.

The smoke enveloped the D.C. sky on Tuesday in what other wise would have been a sunny, clear day with blue skies, according to Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer.

"We didn't see that at all [Tuesday] and it is because of that wildfire smoke," Kammerer said.

Storm Team4's meteorologist Somara Theodore said the smoke will be moving out Thursday morning through early Friday.

Did you capture a hazy sunset? Email us at isee@nbcwashington.com.

A hazy midday D.C. sky.

