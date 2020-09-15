Wildfires

Smoke From West Coast Wildfires Creates Haze Over DC Area

The smokey conditions will likely last through Wednesday

By Gina Cook

Smoke from the deadly and devastating wildfires out West has drifted all the way to the East Coast, creating a murky sky over the D.C. region.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorlogist Doug Kammerer says Tuesday would have been a sunny, clear day with beautiful blue skies.

"We didn't see that at all today and it is because of that wildfire smoke," Kammerer said.

Instead, a milky white haze enveloped the area and blocked the sunshine, keeping temperatures in the D.C. area down by a couple of degrees.

Maps show huge smoke plumes swathed across much the country as numerous wildfires continue to rage in California, Oregon and Washington state.

AirNow.gov
This map shows the plumes of smoke spanning the country as wildfires rage out West.

Despite the smoke, the air quality level remained in the "good" range in the D.C. region Tuesday because the smoke was drifting at an altitude of about 25,000 feet, according to meteorologists.

The sky had already turned dark about an hour before sunset.

Kammerer said the smokey conditions will likely continue through Wednesday.

"That smoke comes right down the jet stream, which now is moving across the northern part of the nation, in towards our region, bringing us that smoke," he said.

