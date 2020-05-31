Photos: Protests, Unrest in DC Following George Floyd’s Death

Large crowds of demonstrators in DC protested the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck. See photos of the protests and unrest near the White House.
28 photos
1/28
People protesting the death of George Floyd hold their hands up at Lafayette Square next to the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington,DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
2/28
People protesting the death of George Floyd hold placards at Lafayette Square next to the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington,DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
3/28
Members of the Secret service speak with demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
4/28
Large crowds of protesters stand behind gates at Lafayette Square near the White House on Sunday, March 31, 2020. Hundreds of US Park Police and Secret Service officers face the demonstrators, who were chanting “George Floyd” and “Breonna Taylor.” (Photo: NBC Washington/Shomari Stone)
5/28
Large crowds of protesters stand behind gates at Lafayette Square near the White House on Sunday, March 31, 2020. Hundreds of US Park Police and Secret Service officers face the demonstrators, who were chanting “George Floyd” and “Breonna Taylor.” (Photo: NBC Washington/Shomari Stone)
6/28
Large crowds of protesters near the White House on Sunday, March 31, 2020. (Photo: NBC Washington/Shomari Stone)
7/28
Hundreds of people peacefully protest at Howard University in Washington, DC on Sunday, March 31, 2020. They plan to march to the White House to demonstrate against police brutality. (Photo: NBC Washington/Shomari Stone)
8/28
Hundreds of people peacefully protest at Howard University in Washington, DC on Sunday, March 31, 2020. They plan to march to the White House to demonstrate against police brutality. (Photo: NBC Washington/Shomari Stone)
9/28
A protester holds a sign in Washington, DC on Sunday, March 31, 2020. (Photo: NBC Washington/Shomari Stone)
10/28
A protester holds a sign in Washington, DC on Sunday, March 31, 2020. (Photo: NBC Washington/Shomari Stone)
11/28
Demonstrator kicks a burning dumpster outside of the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
12/28
UNITED STATES – MAY 29: A person loots a T-Mobile store near the White House, as protests continue following the death of George Floyd, in Washington on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
13/28
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Demonstrators hold a protest near the White House in response to the killing of George Floyd in the early morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
14/28
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
15/28
Large demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd swept around the White House and Lafayette Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 and into the night. (Photo: NBC Washington/Nick Leimbach)
16/28
Large demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd swept around the White House and Lafayette Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 and into the night. (Photo: NBC Washington/Nick Leimbach)
17/28
People walk past a damaged shop one block from the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
18/28
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
19/28
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: A demonstrator stands near a trash can fire near the White House while protesting the killing of George Floyd in the early morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
20/28
People walk past a damaged shop one block from the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
21/28
Broken coffee shop window is seen near to the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
22/28
Large demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd swept around the White House and Lafayette Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 and into the night. (Photo: NBC Washington/Nick Leimbach)
23/28
Broken coffee shop window is seen near to the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.” (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
24/28
Damage can be seen in Washington, DC on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a night of protests following the death of George Floyd. (Photo: NBC Washington/Matt Glassman)
25/28
Damage can be seen in Washington, DC on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a night of protests following the death of George Floyd. (Photo: NBC Washington/Matt Glassman)
26/28
Damage can be seen in Washington, DC on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a night of protests following the death of George Floyd. (Photo: NBC Washington/Matt Glassman)
27/28
Damage can be seen in Washington, DC on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a night of protests following the death of George Floyd. (Photo: NBC Washington/Matt Glassman)
28/28
Large demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd swept around the White House and Lafayette Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020 and into the night. (Photo: NBC Washington/Nick Leimbach)