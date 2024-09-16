Washington DC

Person killed near Dupont Circle, police look for trio in white vehicle

A body was seen on Rhode Island Avenue NW near 17th Street

A person is dead after a shooting early Monday in Washington, D.C.'s Dupont Circle neighborhood, and officers are looking for three potential suspects, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Ave. NW about 4:35 a.m.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound, police said. He was unconscious and was not breathing, police said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene. News4 is working to learn more about the victim.

Police said they were looking for three people who drove off in a white vehicle while wearing black clothing and ski masks.

There could be impacts to traffic while police investigate.

Washington DCCrime and CourtsGun violence
