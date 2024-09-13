Pedestrian killed in Springfield by hit-and-run driver who ran

A man was hit by a car and killed in Springfield, Virginia, early Friday morning, and police are searching for the hit-and-run driver responsible.

The pedestrian was walking near Franconia Road and Elder Avenue in Springfield when the driver hit him. The driver got out and ran, Fairfax County police said before 7 a.m.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene of the crash. His name was not immediately released.

No details about the car or the driver who ran were immediately released.

Franconia Road at Elder Avenue was shut down in both directions as of 8 a.m. Friday.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.