Payment Protection Program

Payment Protection Program Fraud Cases Filed in Virginia

By Scott MacFarlane

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Congress and the White House debate more emergency help for the U.S. economy, local prosecutors are charging some people with ripping off the previous stimulus plan.

One of the biggest components of the emergency COVID-19 stimulus program was the Paycheck Protection Program — the massive set of loans to small businesses.

In Alexandria, Virginia, federal authorities said they charged a couple with falsifying documents and applying for 18 of those loans to a dozen different banks and were approved for more than $1 million. According to charging documents, Monica Jaworska and Tarik Jafaar $30,000 of that in cash. They were stopped while trying to flee the country, prosecutors said.

Local

School 9 mins ago

Where to Find Free Tutoring Help for Your Student

guns 3 hours ago

5-Year-Old Rescued From Inside Gun Safe in Howard County

An attorney for Jaworska said his client has no criminal history and has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea in the case.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

In a separate case, a Virginia man with a criminal history and on supervised release is accused of falsifying paperwork about having businesses and scoring $190,000 in relief money before he was stopped.

“Anytime you’re pushing out trillions of dollars in government money, you’re going to have looking to take advantage … when you’ve got to get that money out quickly or it’s too late. The business has gone under,” said Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.                                                        

In Maryland, the top federal prosecutor also set up a team to investigate cases of possible fraud.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Payment Protection Programfraud
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us