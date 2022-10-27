gun violence

Passenger Fatally Shot Driver Inside Car in Northwest DC, Police Say

D.C. police believe two women were inside a car in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW when the passenger shot the driver, who crashed the car into a telephone pole

A woman was killed after she was fatally shot inside a car early Thursday afternoon on New Jersey Avenue NW, not far from Dunbar High School, police said.

D.C. police believe two women were inside a car in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW when the passenger shot the driver, who crashed the car into a telephone pole, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 12:20 p.m. right by a fire station. First responders rushed out in an attempt to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police recovered a gun and shell casings inside the car and say they’re questioning the passenger, who was the only other person inside the car at the time.

"Preliminarily, we do know that there was a firearm inside the vehicle present, as well as spent shell casings, indicating that the gun was fired, or a gun was fired, from inside the vehicle," Third District Commander James Boteler said.

The relationship between the two women wasn't immediately clear.

Police said a stray bullet hit another car in the area, but nobody else was hurt.

"We believe at this time that this was self-contained to what happened inside this vehicle while traveling through our District," Boteler said.

Dunbar High School went into a brief lockdown after the shooting, but it was lifted.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC Washington for more.

