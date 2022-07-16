Wharf

Off-Duty Officers Shoot, Kill Armed Person at the Wharf: DC Police

The individual was pointing a gun on the pier just outside a restaurant in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW, but it was unclear at who or what, police said.

By Briana Trujillo

Off-duty police officers shot and killed a person pointing a gun at the Wharf Saturday in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

Another person, described as a "witness" who appeared to be with the person fatally shot, also suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.

The officers who opened fire were off-duty, and happened to be in the area "enjoying the evening" when they saw an armed individual, according to D.C. police Chief Robert Contee.

The individual was pointing a gun on the pier just outside a restaurant in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW, but it was unclear at who or what, Contee said.

Officers engaged the person at around 9 p.m. and opened fire. D.C. police initially said the person was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The deceased individual's name has not been released.

A semi-automatic weapon was recovered from the scene, according to Contee.

"We're very lucky that no innocent residents or visitors to this area were injured," he added. "We have members of our Internal Affairs Bureau that's on the scene, and they will be leading the investigation."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates, and stay with News4 for more at 11 p.m.

