Northwest DC community looks for solution to commuter cut through

Concern is brewing in one Northwest D.C. neighborhood over plans to make changes to a street neighbors say is plagued with traffic problems.

The 2800 block of Davenport Street Northwest is a windy road with many blind curves in the Forest Hills community near Rock Creek Park.

"People just go down the street with no restraint,” neighbor Henrik Iyvanzan said.

The street and its traffic have been a concern for neighbors like Hermine Dreyfuss for years. She believes too many drivers use it as a cut through.

"It's difficult to get in and out of the driveways,” Dreyfuss said. “Parking is very limited."

After hearing years of complaints, in November, the D.C. Department of Transportation came up with a solution for the issue, but the plan didn't sit well with neighbors.

The agency proposed changing the street into a one-way and adding a walkway for pedestrians as well as new signage and speed humps.

"We feel making this one-way and narrowing the street is going to make things more dangerous,” Iyvanzan said.

After getting feedback on the plan, DDOT representatives unveiled a new one at a virtual Advisory Neighborhood Commission meeting Tuesday night.

It eliminates the one way and walking space, leaving the signage and speed humps, but neighbors still don't believe that addresses the real issue.

"We think this is a step in the right direction it's just not a very big step,” a neighbor said during the meeting.

Instead of the current plan, neighbors tell News4 they would rather see signs installed at each end of the street asking drivers not to drive through at certain times during the day to help alleviate traffic.

"What we wanted was to divert traffic so that we didn't get all the cut throughs,” Dreyfuss said. “GPS tells people to cut through."

During the ANC meeting, DDOT explained diverting traffic wouldn't be possible because drivers could get confused.

Discussion on the topic ended without a clear next step.

While neighbors wait to see what happens next, Dreyfuss says they will continue to monitor the plan hoping a better solution comes along.

“Pay attention to what we're asking for,” she said. “We're only asking for a bunch in signs."