Police search for man who broke into apartment, raped woman in Arlington

Police are searching for a man who they say raped a woman inside her apartment in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday.

Arlington County police said the victim was attacked inside her home by a stranger just after midnight on Clarendon Boulevard.

Police said the suspect threatened the victim, raped her and then ran away. Detectives are trying to piece together how the suspect made his way into the woman’s apartment in the first place.

It’s unclear if the man was armed.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“At this point, we do not believe that they are known to one another,” Public Information Officer Ashley Savage said.

Now, a sense of security has been shattered for many in the Radnor-Ft. Myer Heights neighborhood.

“That is very disturbing. I think now I will take better precautions while I’m out walking,” Delicia Battle, who lives nearby, said.

Two sisters who also live in the area are unsettled by the fact that the suspect is still out there.

“You have to watch out and be so careful. Just being a woman alone, it puts you on the map,” Sana Kayani said.

“I probably will look over my shoulder twice now and not have my headphones in and everything,” Mariam Kayani said.

This isn’t the first time this year that a similar crime takes place in Arlington.

In August, police arrested Geremy Bridgefoth, who is accused of breaking into a residence and sexually assaulting two women in April.

Police are urging the public to take safety precautions seriously.

“Don’t let people piggy-back behind you. Make sure that the doors are shutting, that they are locking properly,” Savage said.

Authorities said detectives are currently reviewing nearby surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to reach out to Arlington County police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.