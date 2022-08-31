Crime and Courts

Man Grabbed Teen Girl in Another Attack Along W&OD Trail: Police

Fairfax County police are investigating whether the attempted abduction of a teen girl Tuesday is related to two other attacks on women Friday

By Sophia Barnes

A man tried to abduct a teenage girl who was walking her dog on a trail in Reston, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, police say.

Fairfax County police said the man grabbed the girl on the sidewalk of Old Reston Avenue, near the W&OD Trail — a popular walking spot where at least two other women were attacked Friday, NBC Washington reported.

The girl broke free, and the man ran away, police said. She was physically unharmed, according to police.

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. and combed the area, but didn’t find a suspect, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, police said.

Police are investigating whether or not Tuesday’s attack is related to two others that happened Friday.

Police said two women were attacked near the W&OD Trail in Northern Virginia on Friday, Aug. 26

A man without pants approached a woman from behind and grabbed her just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways. She was able to break free, police said.

Then about 3 p.m. a woman reported another assault near Ferndale Avenue.

The attacks occurred within 4 miles of each other.

