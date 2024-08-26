Arlington County

Large pack of ATVs causes commotion in Rosslyn

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

Dozens — maybe hundreds — of ATVs and motorbikes took a long ride from D.C. to Arlington and back, causing quite a commotion Sunday night.

Traffic camera video shows the pack flooding the streets of Arlington, including Wilson Boulevard and North Oak Street. Some of them are seen running a red light in Rosslyn as pedestrians crossed the street.

At one point, Arlington County police arrived to redirect the group. Police said they monitored the motorbikes and ATVs for the safety of pedestrians and motorists. No injuries or property damage was reported. 

Riding the ATVs on public streets is illegal. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Arlington County police say anyone who sees ATVs on the street should report them.

