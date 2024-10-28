Prince George's County

Motorcyclist killed in Upper Marlboro crash involving cow

Justin Crosby, of Catonsville, died in a crash Sunday after a cow wandered onto Ritchie Marlboro Road, police said

By Jennifer Igbonoba

prince george's police car
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

One motorcyclist was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a cow in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday, authorities say. The cow also died.

Justin Crosby, of Catonsville, was killed in the crash, Prince George’s County police said Monday. He was 24.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, south of Westphalia Road, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Crosby on the side of the road with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second motorcyclist was found in the roadway with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police believe according to an initial investigation that Crosby and the second rider were headed north when the second rider “collided with [a] cow that had wandered into the roadway.”

Crosby was able to avoid hitting the cow but appeared to have lost control and crashed into a guardrail, police said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. Tips can be left anonymously.

Prince George's County
