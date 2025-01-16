Montgomery County grand jury indicts FBI agent on rape charges

A grand jury has indicted an FBI agent accused of sexually assaulting three women in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Eduardo Valdivia was arrested in November after two women accused him of luring them to his tattoo studio in Gaithersburg and sexually assaulting them.

After his arrest, a third victim came forward to police and said Valdivia raped her in 2022 when she was a minor, according to charging documents. She told police Valdivia offered her a free tattoo in exchange for photos of her modeling. The alleged assault happened at a tattoo studio on Travilah Road in Potomac, the documents state.

Eight of the 19 counts against Valdivia are for second-degree rape, according to court records. Other charges in the grand jury's indictment include fourth-degree sexual offense and sextortion.

Both women who came forward to police last year said they went to DC Fine Line Tattoos on Washingtonian Boulevard believing there were modeling opportunities with Exeter Models. The women thought they had been communicating with a woman before showing up to the studio, police said.

One woman told police that in October 2024 she was raped by a man she knew as "Lalo Brown," police said. A second victim came forward with a similar report in November, according to police. Both women said he sexually assaulted them during filmed modeling appointments and they did not consent, police said.

Investigators later identified "Lalo Brown" as Valdivia and both women recognized him as their attacker, police said. Valdivia also used the alias "El Boogie," police said.

Police said Valdivia used the fake names on Instagram and had the women sign modeling contracts he used as blackmail.

"In these two instances, these two victims felt they were held back because they signed a contract to do this type of work and did not come forward about that because whatever was in the contract at the time," Assistant Police Chief Nicholas Augustine previously said.

In November, Valdivia's attorney said his client had consensual sex with the women.

"Let 'em bring it on, you know. The first two aren’t victims anymore than, presumably, this third person is gonna be if you read and interpret what's in the statement of charges. That statement of charges does not allege the typical kind of allegations of rape that we see. These women went to a business office in Rio, an open area where they could walk out the door any time they want, and they not only did not walk out the door — they came back," Robert Bonsib said.

Prosecutors said surveillance video captured Valdivia coming out of the tattoo studio with a box after he had learned about the warrant for his arrest. When police searched the studio, they found all of the cameras inside had no SD cards, according to prosecutors.

Valdivia is the same FBI agent who was acquitted of attempted murder after shooting a man on a Metro train near the Medical Center Station in Bethesda in 2020, police said. He was off duty at the time of that shooting.

Valdivia resumed his job with the FBI after his acquittal and was working as a supervisory special agent, police said.

Investigators said he did tattoos late at night and on the weekends during his free time.

