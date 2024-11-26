Metro (WMATA)

Mob of students attacks 3 juveniles inside Metro station

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of students attacked three juveniles on a Metro platform earlier this month.

Tawanna Jones Chapman, the great aunt of the victims, said it started as a feud between her niece and another girl and escalated at the Benning Road station Nov. 15.

"A young lady who was arrested somehow orchestrated 30 students at one location at one time, and they attacked my two nieces and my nephew," Jones Chapman said.  

During the brawl, one of Jones Chapman’s nieces was knocked onto the tracks. She was helped back up and is OK.

Her nieces and nephew were relatively unscathed during the brawl, which was filmed.

“They all bunched up together and pretty much protected each other from getting any major injuries,” Jones Chapman said. “So, thank God for that."

At one point in the video, special police hired by Metro got involved, but that didn't seem to stop things.

Metro confirmed the incident and said four juveniles were stopped and arrested. It’s unclear what charges they could face.

"They need to think that there's a consequence for every action,” Jones Chapman said. “Every action that you cause, there is a consequence. Now these four kids, they have a record. “

She and her family await more answers as Metro Transit Police investigates. 

