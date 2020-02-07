Metrobus Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in DC

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metrobus in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning.

The Metrobus was traveling southbound on Southern Avenue, between Valley Terrace and 13th Street SW, on the D12 route when a sedan collided with it, Metro says.

The force of the collision pushed the bus, which fatally struck the pedestrian, Metro said.

The pedestrian, an adult male, was in the street at the time of the collision, where there were no crosswalks or traffic signals, according to Metro.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not yet been released.

News4 Photojournalist Nick Leimbach tweeted a photo of the scene of the incident, describing what happened.

FATAL PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT: Southern Ave. SE btwn Southern Ave Metro and UMC. Sedan hit bus, the bus then hit a pedestrian in the roadway. No crosswalks in the area. Pedestrian pronounced dead at the scene. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/rRc1Mwtaoe — Nick Leimbach (@nleimbach) February 7, 2020

The operator of the Metrobus was sent to a local hospital and will continue to be evaluated.

The incident continues to be under investigation by D.C. police.