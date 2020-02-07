Local
dc metro

Metrobus Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in DC

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

By Sydney Coplin

By Sydney Coplin

Nick Leimbach

The crash occurred early Friday morning.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metrobus in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning.

The Metrobus was traveling southbound on Southern Avenue, between Valley Terrace and 13th Street SW, on the D12 route when a sedan collided with it, Metro says.

The force of the collision pushed the bus, which fatally struck the pedestrian, Metro said.

Local

severe weather 2 hours ago

Possible Tornadoes in Virginia, Maryland Under Investigation

weather 30 mins ago

Photos: Storm Damage Across DC Area After Tornado Warning

The pedestrian, an adult male, was in the street at the time of the collision, where there were no crosswalks or traffic signals, according to Metro.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not yet been released.

News4 Photojournalist Nick Leimbach tweeted a photo of the scene of the incident, describing what happened.

The operator of the Metrobus was sent to a local hospital and will continue to be evaluated.

The incident continues to be under investigation by D.C. police.

This article tagged under:

dc metroMETROBUSPedestrian crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us