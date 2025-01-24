MetroAccess allegedly refused service to 80-year-old woman, tips over in wheelchair

A woman says her 80-year-old mother, Marty Artis, tipped over in her motorized wheelchair in bushes and snow after MetroAccess left her alone in the freezing cold in Upper Marlboro.

Artis suffers from acute dementia and other medical complications.

"My heart stopped because I couldn't imagine 16 degrees outside turned upside down in the snow," Consuelo Edwards, Artis' daughter, said.

Edwards says she walked her mother to the curb for a medical appointment, and she met the MetroAccess driver as she has done many times before.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"I transferred custody to the driver, came back inside, waved goodbye. I'm under the impression that my mother is on her way to dialysis," Edwards said.

But Edwards says her mother was refused service by the MetroAccess driver because her wheelchair was too heavy.

Edwards says neither the driver, nor MetroAccess called her to tell her that they left her mother by the curb. That's when the fall happened.

After an hour laying there — Edwards says a neighbor heard her mother calling for help. That neighbor ran to help, and then knocked on her front door.

"If my neighbor hadn't heard her call out for help, she could have laid out there for hours. And that's the part that I find very disturbing," Edwards said.

Artis was taken to the hospital and is now back home with some bruising and swelling, especially on her hand. Thankfully, no signs of frostbite.

Edwards says her mother should have never been denied service because she has seen the same type of vehicle transport her mother in the same wheelchair before. She says her mother's wheelchair is actually light.

Metro declined News4's request fo an interview but issued this statement:

"The driver believed the customer’s motorized wheelchair could not be transported in the minivan. This information was communicated to the customer, but no attempt was made by the driver or dispatcher to arrange for another vehicle to arrive at the residence for transport. The incident is under investigation and the people involved will be held accountable for their actions if proper protocols were not followed."

Edwards says this is not the first time she has had issues with MetroAccess.

"I just felt this time enough was enough. I've made complaints over and over again," she said. "My thing is I think MetroAccess really needs to do better and be more accountable."

She says she is now considering legal action as Metro investigates.