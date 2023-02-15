Metro Rider Dies After Being Dragged by Train

A man died after getting a dog leash stuck in a train door and being dragged down the platform at the Dunn Loring Metro station in Vienna, Virginia.

The man was on the platform and away from the train, but a leash attached to a dog still inside the train appeared to be tied to the rider, Metro said.

Metro Transit Police tried to perform lifesaving measures on the rider, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Metro said the train operator conducted two safe door checks before moving the train. The operator's cab was about 450 feet away from the incident.

Metro said its investigation is preliminary at this point. It is reviewing surveillance video of the incident, which happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The dog is in police care, Metro said.

