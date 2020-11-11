Metro Closes Numerous Stations for Coronavirus Cleaning

Metro has had to close a number of stations for what it calls “routine deep cleaning” in the last few days.

Metro’s been doing plenty of cleanings during the pandemic, but a lot of those have happened overnight, when the system is closed and there's no real impact to riders.

But some are wondering why more cleanings are happening during eight during the day when riders were still on the system.

Video posted to social media shows cleaning crews in full biohazard suits spraying the Tysons Corner station about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, the following stations closed for a period of time for cleanings:

Federal Center SW

Capitol South

Eastern Market

Potomac Avenue

Archives

Benning Road

Capitol Heights

Tysons Corner

During a recent board meeting, Metro Chief Safety Officer Teresa Impastato said the cleanings happen when a COVID-19 case is called in.

"This includes a report of a confirmed positive case or a report of an individual experiencing symptoms anywhere on the system,” Impastato said.

Roger Bowles monitors Metro service alerts as part of the group Rail Transit Ops, and says passengers should be told sooner when this happens.

"Metro needs to increase the notification time to passengers that a station will be closed for a COVID cleaning and be transparent about why it is being closed,” Bowles said.

Metro told News4 the stations need to be closed because some intense disinfectants are being used that riders shouldn’t walk through.