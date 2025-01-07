Metro buses running under severe service Tuesday

WMATA says Metro buses will operate under serve service Tuesday, which means it will reduce the number of bus routes from 193 to 42.

With slush still on the roads, officials are still asking to avoid driving if you can.

“The best thing to do if you can and don't have to go anywhere, just stay home, and give us the room to work,” said Danny King with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

It’s been years since road crews in the DMV tackled conditions like this, but the message stays the same: stay off the roads if you can.

Crews have been working around the clock, with hundreds of trucks hitting the roads monday.

“Don’t overdrive the conditions, slow down, take your time and make sure you give the plow truck drivers and everything plenty of space to operate,” King said.

County officials say crews spent most of the day focused on treating major streets and emergency routes, and after the second round of snowfall moves on, they will move to more secondary and residential roads.

“We’ve also been actively working to clear the over 100 miles of sidewalk that the county is responsible for clearing and our bus stops,” said Christopher Conklin, the director of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

And as county crews continue to work the roads going into Tuesday, officials say there is some good news: calls for help to police and fire have been pretty normal despite the bad weather.

“Our call volume numbers are pretty much in line. Just a little bit of an uptick on calls for service, but not much more than we would normally see at this point,” said Chief Corey Smedley with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. “I think that’s partly because the community has been heading to our recommendation, and those are things like staying off the roadway, making sure that you check on your neighbors, especially the vulnerable population.”

And if you’re going to be walking, county officials stress that you should still use the sidewalk even if it’s covered in snow.