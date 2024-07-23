Maryland Receives $2 Million to Support Youth Homelessness Programs

Maryland has been granted $2 million to aid youth experiencing homelessness, with funds directed to services and shelters making a direct impact.

One notable beneficiary is Sasha Bruce Youthwork’s new center in Hyattsville, which opened as part of their B-E-Z (be easy) Drop-In Program. This program offers essential resources to teens in need.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Oliver Carter, the program director, emphasized the center’s role as a lifeline for teenagers without family support.

“We just try to help them,” Carter said. “We don’t try to give them what we think is best for them. We try to meet their needs where they’re at.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development presented a $2 million check to Maryland’s Youth Homelessness System Improvement, allocating part of the funds to the Hyattsville Center.

Matt Heckles, HUD Regional Administrator, stressed the importance of collaboration.

“This work is just too hard to do if we do it alone,” Heckles said. It’s impossible to do if we do it alone.”

The drop-in center, which serves youth aged 14-24, provides food, entertainment and case management but does not offer overnight stays. It also supplies basic necessities such as soap and feminine hygiene products.

“Sometimes, some soap, some deodorant and some feminine hygiene products can help them get to the next day,” Carter said.

Donnell Potts, Chief of Programs at Sasha Bruce Youthworks, highlighted their goal to assist 250 homeless youth and prevent 50 more from becoming homeless in Prince George’s County.

The center, located on the 7700 block of Barlowe Road, operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.