Prince George's County

Maryland Receives $2 Million to Support Youth Homelessness Programs

The money will go to shelters combatting homelessness in Prince George's and Montgomery Counties

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maryland has been granted $2 million to aid youth experiencing homelessness, with funds directed to services and shelters making a direct impact. 

One notable beneficiary is Sasha Bruce Youthwork’s new center in Hyattsville, which opened as part of their B-E-Z (be easy) Drop-In Program. This program offers essential resources to teens in need. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Oliver Carter, the program director, emphasized the center’s role as a lifeline for teenagers without family support. 

“We just try to help them,” Carter said. “We don’t try to give them what we think is best for them. We try to meet their needs where they’re at.” 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development presented a $2 million check to Maryland’s Youth Homelessness System Improvement, allocating part of the funds to the Hyattsville Center. 

Matt Heckles, HUD Regional Administrator, stressed the importance of collaboration. 

“This work is just too hard to do if we do it alone,” Heckles said. It’s impossible to do if we do it alone.”

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore endorses Harris: The News4 Rundown

Israel-Hamas War 51 mins ago

What you need to know about road closures for Netanyahu visit

The drop-in center, which serves youth aged 14-24, provides food, entertainment and case management but does not offer overnight stays. It also supplies basic necessities such as soap and feminine hygiene products. 

“Sometimes, some soap, some deodorant and some feminine hygiene products can help them get to the next day,” Carter said. 

Donnell Potts, Chief of Programs at Sasha Bruce Youthworks, highlighted their goal to assist 250 homeless youth and prevent 50 more from becoming homeless in Prince George’s County. 

The center, located on the 7700 block of Barlowe Road, operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyHomelessness
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Sports Money Report Politics
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us