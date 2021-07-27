Maryland Parents Charged in Infant Son's Fentanyl Death

The parents of a 2-month-old boy who died after ingesting a narcotic last summer in Mount Airy, Maryland, were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities say.

Grayson Frazier died on July 3, 2020 after medics and deputies responded to a home in the area of Walden Way in Mount Airy for a medical emergency involving the infant.

An autopsy found Grayson died from fentanyl intoxication. Fentanyl is an opioid drug that can cause respiratory stress and death when taken in high doses. Grayson's manner of death was homicide, according to a medical examiner.

Through its months-long investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office determined the boy's parents, Jeremy Whitney Frazier and Heather Marie Frazier, both 34, were suspects in Grayson's death.

Detectives successfully detained Heather Frazier on Friday and discovered Jeremy Frazier was in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania State Police detained him there and he is waiting for extradition back to Frederick County, authorities said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They both were charged felony involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of neglect of a minor.

“This case is a great example of how our detectives worked together with multiple agencies to solve this terrible crime,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in a news release. “No stone was left unturned and every avenue was pursued. I am extremely proud of our detectives for successfully solving this case.”