Maryland Guard Member Arrested at Vaccine Site on Child Pornography Charge: Authorities

A Rockville police officer and Maryland National Guard member was arrested Friday on a child pornography charge, police say.

Daniel Joseph Morozewicz, of Frederick, Maryland, was detained without incident at the mass vaccination site at the Six Flags park in Bowie, Maryland, where he was on active duty, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Frederick and state authorities in a joint investigation tracked Morozewicz’s internet usage from September through December and found he downloaded sexually explicit images and videos of young girls, the sheriff’s office said. A warrant was issued on Feb. 23.

Morozewicz was detained while performing duties at the virus site. At his home Friday, officers found images “clearly showing” child exploitation, authorities said.

Morozewicz was booked at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, paid bond and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

Court documents didn't list an attorney who could comment on Morozewicz's behalf.

Morozewicz is suspended from his Rockville police job for an unrelated matter, authorities say. He had been promoted to corporal in September 2018, the department said.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO lead Detective Joe McCallion at mccallion@frederickcountymd.gov, 301-600-1022 or 301-600-1046. The reference case number is #20-099037, authorities say.

