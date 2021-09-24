COVID-19 Booster Guidance in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Leaders in the D.C. region have issued guidance for residents who qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that millions of older and vulnerable Americans get a booster shot.

Not sure if you're eligible for a Pfizer booster? Check here.

If you're eligible, here's the latest guidance on how to get the booster in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

D.C.

Residents who received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year should start making a plan to receive their booster shot, DC Health says.

The health department advises to find your vaccine card or access your vaccine record by visiting myir.dc.gov, call your healthcare provider to discuss your options for a booster or visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

D.C. residents can "self-attest," i.e. self-report that they are eligible, and receive a booster shot wherever vaccines are offered.

"This will help ensure there are not additional barriers to access for these select populations receiving their booster shot," DC Health says online.

Residents who need support can call 855-363-0333. Eligible residents can go to one of 153 locations around the city that offer free COVID-19 vaccines.

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan approved booster shots for the elderly and immune compromised in early September.

“While this action was long overdue, I am glad that the federal government has finally approved booster shots for seniors and high-risk individuals," Hogan said on Friday following the CDC's endorsement of Pfizer booster shots. "It is a significant step toward providing additional protection for our most vulnerable residents, and supports the data-based decision we made earlier this month to move ahead on booster shots for seniors in congregate settings."

Maryland health officials issued a bulletin Friday directing all vaccine providers in the state to immediately make booster shots available to eligible residents who received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago.

"In addition, we are encouraging providers to conduct outreach to previously vaccinated individuals. If you received your second Pfizer dose at least six months ago, you should strongly consider getting a booster shot," Hogan said in a release.

Marylanders can "self-attest" to their eligibility and providers cannot turn anyone away who self attests, the bulletin states.

Maryland has administered more than 50,000 booster doses, and has "both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one," according to Hogan.

"We have mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies, primary care providers, mobile clinics, community health centers, and local health departments," he said.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has not posted updated guidance on booster shots since the CDC's announcement.

"VDH is currently in the planning stages to prepare for booster vaccine doses," the health department's website said when checked late Friday.

The Washington Post reports that Virginia officials have planned for the rollout of boosters since mid-August and say they’re prepared.

“We have no concerns about current supplies . . . and have the ability to draw down approximately two million more doses that have been set aside in reserve for us,” Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, tolld the Post.

Check back here for updates to Virginia's guidance.