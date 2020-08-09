Fairfax County

Man With Dementia Missing in Fairfax County

By NBC Washington Staff

Fairfax County Police Department

A 59-year-old man with dementia has been missing for two days in Fairfax County, Virginia, police and family say.

Calvin Miles was last seen about 9 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Silver Lake Boulevard in Manchester Lakes.

A relative of Miles says he has dementia and diabetes.

Miles is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 245 pounds with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a long sleeve grey/black plaid shirt, dark blue sweatpants and white sneakers.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone who has seen him or with information to call 703-691-2131.

