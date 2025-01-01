Northwest DC

Man stabbed to death near DC's Dupont Circle

Dominique Ratiff was the victim of the stabbing Monday, police said in an update. He was 36

By Andrea Swalec

A Southeast D.C. man died after he was stabbed near Dupont Circle in Northwest on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Dominique Ratiff was the victim, police said in an update Tuesday night. He was 36.

Officers responded to Dupont Circle at about 4 p.m. Monday after a report of a stabbing. Ratiff was found unresponsive. DC Fire and EMS took him to a hospital, where he died.

A homicide investigation is underway. No information on a suspect was immediately released.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

