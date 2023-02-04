Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth

Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said.

D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.

The victim’s name and a potential motive for the shooting were not immediately provided.

People in the area told News4's Mauricio Casillas that they've been concerned due to the frequency of crime in the area.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Authorities shared descriptions of the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

Suspect (2) Adult, B/M, approx. 20 years of age wearing a green Jacket, blue in color jeans, and white tennis sneakers, Suspect (3) Adult, B/M, approx. 20 years of age wearing black colored jeans and blue in color shoes.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20230062858 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.