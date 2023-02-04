gun violence

Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth

D.C. police officers responded to gunfire in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW at around 4:25 p.m.

By Briana Trujillo

Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. 

D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.

The victim’s name and a potential motive for the shooting were not immediately provided.  

People in the area told News4's Mauricio Casillas that they've been concerned due to the frequency of crime in the area.

Authorities shared descriptions of the three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

