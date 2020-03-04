Local
Crime and Courts

Man in Spider-Man Costume Exposes Himself in Northern Virginia: Police

Police haven't found the suspect

By Associated Press

Police in Northern Virginia say a man dressed as Spider-Man exposed himself to a woman at a traffic light.

Prince William County Police say a 44-year-old woman reported the incident Friday morning at a corner in Manassas.

The woman told police she was stopped at an intersection around 7 a.m. Thursday when the man dressed as Spider-Man exposed himself while making an obscene gesture. Police say the man then observed the woman in the car next to him and rolled down his window, further exposing himself.

He then drove off. Police say there was no contact between the man and the woman.

