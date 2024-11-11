Man found shot and killed in DC's Rock Creek Cemetery

A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds in Rock Creek Cemetery in Northwest D.C. on Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Brandon Ward, of Northwest D.C., was the victim, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Sunday. He was 22.

Officers responded to Rock Creek Cemetery at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. They found Ward unconscious and not breathing “in an area of the cemetery to the rear of the 5000 block of First Street, Northwest,” police said. The location is about three-quarters of a mile west of the Fort Totten Metro station.

DC Fire and EMS responded, and Ward was pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact MPD. Tips can be made anonymously, and a reward of up at $25,000 is available.