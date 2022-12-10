Arlington

Man Found Dead in Arlington, Investigation Underway

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in Arlington, Virginia.

Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble and found an unresponsive man at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the W&OD Trail.

The victim was transported to a hospital by police and later pronounced dead.

The cause of his death was not immediately released.

Police are currently at the scene investigating. They conducted an aerial search of the area with a police helicopter.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington County Police
