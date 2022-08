A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting overnight in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Neighbors said they heard 10 or 15 gunshots in the 200 block of Florida Avenue NW.

Police were looking for three suspects who were seen wearing dark clothing.

A section of Florida Avenue NW was blocked off while police investigated.

