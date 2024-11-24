Prince George's County

Man dead after Prince George's County house fire

Crews worked around excessive storage conditions to extinguish the fire at the Brentwood, Maryland home.

By Taylor Edwards

A man died in a house fire in Brentwood, Maryland early Sunday morning, according to the Prince George's Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Webster Street at 12:39 a.m. where they found the first floor of the duplex in flames.

Crews worked around excessive storage conditions to extinguish the fire, according to firefighters.

In response to the fire, firefighters announced on X they would speak to residents at 11 a.m. Sunday and install free smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

