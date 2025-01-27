‘Magical ride': Commanders fans heartbroken, proud, optimistic as amazing season ends

Even after the heartbreak of the Commanders’ 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, many Washington fans are looking at the glass as half full.

“Super Bowl next season,” one fan told News4’s Tommy McFly outside Whitlow’s bar in D.C., where fans gathered to watch the game. “The Eagles got lucky. That’s all it is.”

"I have nothing but love and faith for this team. Look," one fan said while pulling up his sleeve to reveal a Commanders tattoo. "I'm not going nowhere. This is me."

"The future is bright," he continued.

"And real friends don't jump ship!" Another chimed in.

“Things are looking up no matter what. This is the season that we needed and we got it,” another fan said.

A year ago, it seemed unfathomable that the Commanders would make it to the NFC title game. The last time that happened was 1991. That’s the year that Prince Charles and Princess Diana split up; “Roseanne” ruled the airwaves and the first text message was sent.

“Listen, there’s a lot of disappointed fans tonight, but this is legit the best season we’ve had since before I was born. We’re only going to get better from this,” another said.

“I think Jayden Daniels, he’s amazing, and I’m so happy for what the future of the Washington football team looks like,” one woman said.

Indeed, Daniels will remain on his rookie contract for years to come, and the Commanders can build around their franchise quarterback.

“We have $100 million in cap. We're gonna trade up. We're gonna draft well. We have the youngest quarterback in the league. He's fantastic. New coach, new owner, new GM,” another fan outside Whitlow’s said.

Fans welcomed the Washington Commanders home at Dulles Airport. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports.

A group of diehard fans greeted the players – Washington’s best football team in decades – as they returned to Dulles International Airport late Sunday. Even after the loss, many fans carried balloons and cheered while beaming with pride.

“I’m just so excited that they could even get to the playoffs, and I’m just so happy,” one young fan said.

Another fan hopes one day, he can tell his kids this season was just the beginning of something great.

“It’s what made me fall in love with the sport again,” another fan said. “I’ve gotten to spend more time with my family, my neighbors… it’s been a magical ride.”

News4’s Tony Perkins, who returned to anchor News4 Today following cancer treatment the morning after the Commanders’ loss, said more building can be done.

“Let me just say this. What a remarkable season. Obviously, would like to have won yesterday. My son is 21 years old. He has been a fan since birth, and his excitement level this year to finally see winning, good play, fantastic,” Perkins said.

“Tough way to go out, but they surpassed all expectations this season. The future is bright,” NBC Washington sports anchor Gio Del Fa said on social media.

