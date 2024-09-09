Maryland

Intoxicated driver hits, kills WSSC Water employee in Maryland, police say

By Gina Cook

An intoxicated driver hit and killed an employee for WSSC Water in the Hillandale area of Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

Ernest Joseph Dyson, 39, was working near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Rodney Road about 4:40 a.m. when the driver of a black 2011 Volkswagen CC hit him, police said.

Dyson died at the scene of the crash.

Montgomery County police did not give any information about the suspected driver or whether the person faces any charges.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the crash to call 240-773-6620.

