Homeless Man Set on Fire in DC

By Derrick Ward

NBC Washington

A homeless man was set on fire in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Sources told News4 an employee at the 7-Eleven store at 3146 Mt. Pleasant Street NW discovered the man engulfed in flames on the lower part of his body and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The victim said he was asleep and woke up to find himself on fire, according to a police report.

Medics took the man to a hospital and he is undergoing treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

D.C. police say arson investigators are looking into the incident.

